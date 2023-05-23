Del Val publishes his first self-titled album

The group led by the musician from Mondragón (Gipuzkoa) Jon García del Val opens with a first album that is already available on digital platforms.

can already be heard “Del Val”the first album by the Gipuzkoan group Del Val formed by Rubén Sánchez (drums), Eric Deza (guitar), Germán Ruiz-Alejos (bass) and Jon García del Val (voice and synths). The debut consists of seven twenty-eight-minute songs that address “the big questions we ask ourselves when we feel smaller”, according to its lyricist and vocalist of the quartet Jon García del Val. Musically, the project, in search of coexistence between the acoustic and the electronic, they represent an example of understanding and insight towards the search for new sonorities.The lyrics are in keeping with an intimate melody and a melancholic air: “You can tell that I composed the composition in moments of retirement; it has a very leisurely energy, a lot of space, a lot of calm”, affirms the musician from Mondragon, who as a result of that sought-after solitude has created sound passages with a certain psychedelic air that invite us to connect with other dimensions, with ourselves.

The album, closely linked to internal and external movement, has a special interest in mixing music with contemporary dance. In this sense, the band has presented three video clips in collaboration with the artistic community MI-TI, “El Silencio”, “Darwin” and “Atrapado” (see below), where the artists themselves merge with the melody and they become one more element of expression of human concern, and it is that “the letters are born at a moment of certain unease, of stagnation, and the body asks you to externalize it”, reflects Jon. See also Sonja Milosavljević from Belgrade about alopecia | Magazine