Delafé and Las Flores Azules and Lal’Ba together in “Que es pari el món”

The Olesa de Montserrat group Lal’Ba He has just released his long-awaited debut album titled “There are no bad days”, an album that gathers influences from different genres such as electronic pop, urban music, eighties music and, even, the group dares to compose a bachata sardana. The presentation of the long-playing film will be held within the Strenes a Girona festival on April 22, and on May 13 at Strenes Urbana in the Antigua Fàbrica Estrella Damm in Barcelona.