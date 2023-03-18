Delafé and the Blue Flowers release a new single together, “Quiromántica”, for their 20th anniversary and also announce new dates for the tour of this year.

Delafé and the Blue Flowers They are celebrating their twentieth anniversary this 2023 and that is why they have decided to publish a new song called “Quiromántica”. The single has seen the light a few days after the performance of the group in the sala Razzmatazz of Barcelona he March 24th for him Crossroads Festival. So the fans of the band will be able to enjoy this theme live shortly.

“Quiromántica” is a very direct pop single that tells us about the force of destiny. In addition, this new single comes a year after the publication of his return to the stage “Here Now”. Delafé and the Blue Flowers They marked a generation thanks to their traditional and urban sounds, melodies and lyrics. Now all their fans can see them together on stage again after almost seven years.

The Spanish band has also announced new dates for their 2023 tour: May 6 (Endofest, Premià de Dalt), May 13 (Fred Festival, Terrassa), May 20 (La mirona, Girona), July 2 (Itaca Festival, Calella de Palafrugell), July 7 ( Son Solers Festival, Sant Pere de Ribes), August 4 (Fiesta Mayor de Andorra la Vieja) and August 9 (Sonorama Festival, Burgos).