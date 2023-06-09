Delaossa returns to his rap essence in “Piso Franco”

Delaossa is. without a doubt, one of those rappers who has not been afraid to stray from his most righteous path. Thanks to this he has enriched a proposal that has not made him averse to adding flamenco or electronics to his songs. But the most important thing is that the man from Malaga has never lost his way and knows how to keep his proposal solid and above all his essence.
Now he recovers his more rap face –with greetings to Latin America in between– in the new single “Piso Franco”, a song in which Delaossa talks to us precisely about the path traveled throughout his career.
The song is accompanied by a video clip with a special format, a direct for Ctrl de Vevo that you can see under these lines.