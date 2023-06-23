Delaporte and Eva de Marce premiere “Pantera”

electronic music duo Door has worked with the Mexican artist Eva de Marce on his new advance single, “Pantera.” This song was born on a trip to Mexico in which Eva y Door They planned to enjoy a night of cumbia, but in a moment of creative spontaneity this collaborative composition emerged. It is an ode to the vibrant and busy atmosphere of Mexico City and to the figures that represent the vitality and energy of the night. Artists want to face the darkness without fear and take advantage of their opportunities for growth.

Doorformed by Sandra Delaporte y Sergio Salvi, became known in 2017 with their single “Juice”. Since then, they have released three studio albums, a collaborative record, and have performed at concerts and festivals across the country. The two artists, who came together to explore and innovate with music, mix electronic sounds with organic voices and textures. His live shows are somewhere between a concert and a house session, mixing the songs with rhythms and improvised sounds according to the energy of the public.

This summer Door They will make us dance and enjoy their music at festivals throughout Spain. They will be in the Bigsound Festival of Valencia (June 30), the BBK of Bilbao (July 6), the MadCool of Madrid (July 7), the Alma Festival of Barcelona (July 15), the Consentidos of Jaén (July 28) , at the El Vendrell Festival (August 4), L’Escorxador in Elche (August 12), Calamijas in Malaga (September 1) y ViveLatino Zaragoza (September 8). Meanwhile you can listen to “Pantera”, the new single from Door con Eva de Marce.