Delegates Advocate for Freedom and Reject Populism in Latin America

Delegates from center and right-wing parties met in Asunción on Thursday to discuss populism and advocate for the freedom of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The international forum, organized by the ruling Colorado Party of Paraguay and the Union of Latin American Parties, emphasized the importance of preserving institutions in democracies.

President Santiago Peña and Vice President Pedro Alliana of Paraguay were present at the event. Paulo Neves, founder and president of the Institute for the Promotion of Latin America and the Caribbean (IPDAL), spoke about the need to reform institutions without destroying them, criticizing radical parties for their desire to do so.

Delsa Solórzano, former representative and chair of the Encuentro Ciudadano political party, discussed the dictatorship in Venezuela, stating that the regime does not respect human rights or political parties. She referred to populism as “the cancer of the people” and a form of enslavement.

Francisco Chahuán, Chilean senator and former president of the National Renovation Party (RN), echoed Solórzano’s sentiments and advocated for the people of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. He emphasized the need to combat and defeat 21st-century socialism, demanding freedom for these countries.

The former Paraguayan president, Horacio Cartes, who is also the head of the Colorado Party, spoke about the importance of addressing inequality in discussions. He emphasized the need to serve those who need more and not overlook the fight against inequality.

The forum took place at the headquarters of the Colorado Party in Asunción and included guests such as Julián Obiglio, the president of the UPLA, and Diego Guelar, the former Argentine ambassador. The participants discussed various challenges facing Latin American democracies, expressing their commitment to preserving institutions and promoting freedom in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.