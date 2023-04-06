The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran they met today in China. On 11 March, under the direction of Beijing, the two historic rivals in the Middle East, the reference points respectively for the Sunni and Shiite communities, agreed to start a process of normalization of their relations. The path it is long and uncertain but Chinese diplomatic success is remarkable. Today is the first formal meeting between diplomats of Riyadh and Tehran for over seven years. In a short film broadcast by Iranian state TV, the Saudi prince can be seen Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and its Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian che si they say hello and sit side by side. Meanwhile, the technical delegations of the two countries, examining issues such as the expansion of cooperation, the resumption of flights and bilateral visits by official delegations, simplification in granting of visas for citizens of the two countries. The détente between Saudi Arabia and Iran could become an important stabilizing factor in the area, where the two states support opposing forces protagonists of proxy conflicts such as the one that scourges the Yemen for almost ten years. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang claimed that China supports Middle Eastern countries in upholding their strategic independence, freeing himself from external “interference” and keeping the future of the region in his own hands, he said on Thursday. Those in Washington with ears to hear, mean it.

Last weekend l’Opec+, of which Saudi Arabia is the main player, has decided to reduce oil production by one million barrels a day to support the price per barrel. A decision also and above all seen as a political message to the United States which for some time has been urging the large producing countries to increase the supply of crude oil to compensate for the reduction in Russian flows. Half of the cut (500,000 barrels) will be made by Riyadh. Saudi is also considering getting paid in yuan, not dollars, for the oil sold to China, another indigestible morsel for Washington. In this disharmonious framework, the director of the CIA William J. Burns was sent to Arabia, terminal of that unofficial and covered dialogue channel which the two countries resort to in particular circumstances. Burns’ trip was presented as a way to “discuss shared interests” and “strengthened our commitment to intelligence cooperation, especially in areas such as counterterrorism,” reports the Washington Post.