Delights at the Asian Market. – Japan world

We went to an Asian Market, and here’s what we found, between products that satisfied and surprised us and others that were a disappointment: but let’s go and taste them and let us know yours:

Pringles Texas BBQ sauce the famous wavy-shaped potato chips are presented in this new flavour, with a highly spiced aroma. However, the flavor is perplexing, as as soon as it is placed in the mouth there is a strong sense of grilled food, due to the barbecue sauce which however vanishes almost immediately.

Snack that intrigues the rather inviting packaging but it ends here. Personally I wouldn’t buy them again.

Jack Link’s Beef Jerky Teriyaki it is dried meat, precisely salted beef, which binds to Japanese flavors with teriyaki sauce. A rather particular snack, suitable for an aperitif or for a snack with which to drink a good beer.

Once you open the package, you are enveloped in a scent of spiced meat, the product is dark red strips. The consistency is chewy but with a pleasant taste even if in the long run, the Teriyaki sauce makes the product cloying, leaving a sweetish taste in the mouth. Not entirely satisfactory.

Less Who Pesca they are the peach fruit flavored wafers, as soon as I opened the package I would have expected to be enveloped by the summer scents of the fruit and instead it is much less understood than expected.

However, the flavor is excellent and immediately recovers the previously lost pinti: sparkling, intense and pleasant on the palate, as well as being long-lasting in the mouth. With a pleasantly crumbly consistency under the teeth as if they melted, leaving a pleasure of freshness.

The strong point is that vanillas and peaches are not excessively sweet, thus leading you to eat one after the other. Take them.

Tomomasu White Pech cider white peach flavored carbonated drink. As soon as the bottle is opened, the peach scent envelops the whole environment. The drink as clear as water does not meet the expectations of the flavour, too hidden by the fizz of the drink, so much so that the peach taste vanishes immediately from the palate. A soda with a soft and refreshing taste, suitable for the summer.

The glass bottle is elegant in its simple but captivating style which puts relaxation and pleasure in observing it, following the Zen traditions. Try again anyway.

Peach Blossom Oreos delicious biscuits with a tasty peach blossom cream filling. As soon as the box is opened, the power of fishing comes out and inebriates the lucky buyer. The element that immediately catches the eye is the lively and elegant color of the biscuits, an effective and mesmerizing pink.

A distinctive and original aroma that will surprise you, every bite will be like a journey through the orchards. Absolutely to try.

Oreo like Birthday cake the image on the box is quite different, they look quite normal to the originals. No particular scent and a pleasant taste but nothing surprising.

The cream present between the two biscuits is normal, perhaps slightly sweeter with only the addition of colored sprinkles which, however, do not stand out all that much. Perhaps more suitable for children who love colors and make everything festive. Curious but it ends here.