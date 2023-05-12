Delija stole the flag from Roma fans, now they have a new one Sport

Take a look at the banner that the fans from the “Fedajn Roma” group are wearing now.

Source: MN Press

Since then, “Fedajn” has been without a sign on the stand, only to see their new flag appear in the match against Bayer Leverkusen, which will probably be worn at “wolf” matches in the future. It is a banner in the colors of the Roman club that does not have any inscription on it, the fans announced.

Europe league. Roma – Bayer Leverkusen (05.11.2023). For the first time since losing the banners on the fence of his block, Fedayin hung a banner. However, the new one is without inscription.pic.twitter.com/Jq7JpKkeTn — Ultra Afternoon with Shurd (@ultrapopodne)May 12, 2023

Let us remind you that the conflict between the fans of Red Star and Roma caused a big storm in Italy. Unofficially, Deli’s motive was friendship with Napoli fans, who were previously attacked by Roma fans, so they also announced themselves at their match and thus “stinged” the opponents. In addition to them, the fans of Lazio, Roma’s city rival, also reacted, saying in an official statement that it was a “historical shame of the club”.

“The return of the flag is now a priority for us. We have to react quickly. The risk is to lose power in the chaos and start chaos between fans all over Europe. If our overturned banner appears – civil war will break out in Naples”, said the Roman ultras to the Italian media after the “theft” (he wished to remain anonymous), while allegedly their biggest opponents – Lazio fans – who want to help in the search for the banner, offered their help. However, the search was quickly stopped as the “Fedajn” banner was burned at the Crvena Zvezda stadium.