Delije chanted for Luka Dončić at the Red Star match Sports

Luka Dončić has never hidden that he is a big fan of Crvena Zvezda and watches their matches whenever he can.

It is well known that Luka Dončić is a big fan of Red Star and he used his day off to watch their match live, and it didn’t take long for the audience to notice that he is one of the world‘s best basketball players in the stands. When the Delias noticed him, they started chanting his name in unison.

It is clear that it brought a smile to Luka Dončić’s face, and everyone hopes that it is another signal that at some point he could also play at Mali Kalemegdan, which was recently even talked about by his father Saša, who was watching Zvezda in Euroleague: “I think that’s a question for him. I know that journalists asked him about it once, at the European Championship in 2017, and I think the answer was positive…”said the father of the Slovenian basketball player.

