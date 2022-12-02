Dalila Procopio, a 25-year-old Italian woman arrested last week in Istanbul during an unauthorized feminist march, was released from the repatriation center where she was staying. This was announced by the Mor Dayanisma association which, with her legal services, had filed an appeal against the expulsion order issued for the girl. The appeal was accepted and she was released.

On November 25, the young woman was arrested along with 100 activists during a march, banned by the prefecture, for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

After an experience as an Erasmus student in Turkey, Dalila had returned to Italy and had been in Istanbul since September on a tourist visa.