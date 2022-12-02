Home World Delila Procopio free: she had been arrested in Istanbul after an unauthorized procession
World

Delila Procopio free: she had been arrested in Istanbul after an unauthorized procession

by admin
Delila Procopio free: she had been arrested in Istanbul after an unauthorized procession

Dalila Procopio, a 25-year-old Italian woman arrested last week in Istanbul during an unauthorized feminist march, was released from the repatriation center where she was staying. This was announced by the Mor Dayanisma association which, with her legal services, had filed an appeal against the expulsion order issued for the girl. The appeal was accepted and she was released.

The Farnesina confirms the arrest of Dalila Procopio, the Italian protester arrested in Istanbul

On November 25, the young woman was arrested along with 100 activists during a march, banned by the prefecture, for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

After an experience as an Erasmus student in Turkey, Dalila had returned to Italy and had been in Istanbul since September on a tourist visa.

See also  Kaliningrad, the EU compromise on the transit of goods

You may also like

Susanna Schlein who is Elly’s sister: her diplomatic...

Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr dies

Istanbul, released the Italian Procopio – la Repubblica

Economist: New York and Singapore the most expensive...

As more innovative drugs enter the medical insurance...

Issei Sagawa, dead the cannibal who raped and...

Russian Foreign Minister: NATO tramples on Russia’s red...

Ukraine, police in Orthodox monasteries for bloody parcels....

Athens, attack on diplomat Susanna Schlein. Tajani: «Save...

The tabloids against Harry and Meghan after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy