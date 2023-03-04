The game

Deliver Us the Moon managed to make many players, like yours truly, fall in love with its atmosphere, story and scientific accuracy (although it did contain some narrative license, as also in the new game); Deliver Us Mars therefore arrived with the best premises. As the title suggests, the game is set mainly on Mars but there are some small sections on the Earth and the Moon. The protagonist Katie, whose father is an astronaut member of the Lunar Council who stole one of the Arks to escape to Mars, abandoning his daughter and earthlings to a slow death on an Earth now barren due to climate change. And this is precisely one of the strong themes that are treated in Deliver Us Marswhich tells us about a real dystopia in which humanity failed to cope with the huge increase in CO2, transforming our planet into a reality like Mars.

Like the predecessor, Deliver Us Mars extremely linear in the narrative and there is no action other than interaction with objects and devices. We can therefore undoubtedly qualify it in the category of so-called walking simulators, in fact there is no occasion in which we are in real danger of life, except when with a wrong action we fall on deaf ears, or we get involved in an explosion of some object scattered in the environment. Actually it is the only really dangerous moment during the various ice ax climbing sessions that are found from time to time. Here and there, in fact, there are long climbing sessions which are not managed automatically as in many modern action games, but which must be carried out manually by evaluating the distance of the stride and the hardness of the surface in which to plant the picks. A little frustrating at first, especially if you think you can get away with it quickly like in Tomb Raider, but once you learn it, this mechanic can give you satisfaction.

The first thing that catches the eye once the game is launched is unfortunately the paucity of the graphics sector. In particular, the polygonal and facial models of the characters seem to have been taken and placed directly from the Unreal Engine’s default models. However, the problems don’t end there, because in general the game was technically conceived as a game of a couple of generations ago; it almost feels like playing a remastered game for Xbox 360, despite the fact that we’re instead playing it on Xbox Series X. Woody animations, characters that skate instead of walking, disproportionate jumps (I thought maybe this could be a gem due to the gravity of Mars which is lower than that of Earth, in reality the jumps are the same even in the sections on Earth), invisible walls, no traces of footprints in the sand neither of the character nor of the vehicles, annoying texture pop-ups and entire settings that seem just not have them. Not exactly encouraging for a game released in 2023, despite being in a budget range and after seeing the great work done with Deliver Us the Moon, which despite being a budget game too, had a top technical sector.



To counteract this, however, there is a goosebumps soundtrack which in certain themes reminded me of Interstellar. In reality, the game as a whole reminded me of Nolan’s masterpiece several times, for reasons that I will not indicate to avoid spoilers. Along the journey, to continue with the narrative, it is also necessary to solve some puzzles. My favorite is the one that allows you to unlock holograms that explain what happened on Mars in the years leading up to our arrival. A holographic disc has three detached parts floating around it. The task is to reunite all three parts to the main disk through the movement of the view of the flying robot that accompanies the protagonist on the Martian territories.



Another minigame with which you will have to do a lot is to restore energy to certain parts of the area in which we are in order to open doors necessary to continue. To do this we have to maneuver a beam of microwaves to connect some collectors. We will also have voltage reducers and splitters available at some point. This last puzzle was the one that left me thinking the most and ruined the atmosphere the most because, I understand the gameplay needs, but if you’re telling me a realistic story you can’t continuously insert a type of puzzle that would make no sense in a real space station . This kind of puzzle fits well in the context narrated in a title like Portal, not here, or at least not so often.

Amore

Top notch plot and themes

– The beauty of Deliver Us Mars it certainly starts with an exciting plot and capable of keeping the player glued to the pad until the end despite everything. Connected to the plot then there is the main theme that was also the basis of Deliver Us the Moon, or global warming and the inevitable precipice towards which we are heading with broken brakes. The theme treated in an extremely nihilistic way. Well done KeokeN, we need to talk more and more seriously about these issues.

Atmospheric music

– The music that accompanies us throughout the thrilling game, absolutely perfect for the setting. Especially in the first minutes of the game, also thanks to the pre-apocalyptic atmosphere, the soundtrack reminded me a lot of that of Interstellar.

The launch sequence

– I found the whole rocket launch phase at the beginning of the game fantastic, capable of making me feel really part of a space mission. Unfortunately, I don’t have the skills to know if it’s realistic (I think not, considering that the number of buttons to press is limited to a handful), but it really represents the part that I consider essential to immerse myself in the world that the developers wanted to create.

The end

– I can’t explain to you what happens (of course), but the very last seconds of the game bring the word to an end in the right way. Get there and let me know in the comments what you think.

I hate it

Technically poor

– I played the entire campaign on Series X, and I find that in 2023 this level of graphic detail in general is not acceptable. I usually overlook this aspect especially with independent productions, because I consider it marginal when the basis is a well-told story like in this case. But here the bar has dropped too much even for a production of this type, especially considering how the first game was instead technically excellent and visually spectacular. The faces of the characters are like masks pasted (badly) on the faces of the dummies of the Unreal Engine. The animations are stiff, the character skates when he runs, the Martian module doesn’t even leave traces in the dust. I could have ignored these aspects if the game had come out 10 years ago, and before Deliver us The Moon, but not today.

Too repetitive

– I thank KeokeN for creating a story interesting enough to push me to get to the end, otherwise I would have left the game at the fourth hour of identical puzzles. The whole game is explained as follows: cut-scene, electric puzzle”, holographic puzzle, cut-scene, slightly more difficult electric puzzle, climbing, holographic puzzle, cut-scene etc etc etc, not introducing anything variable, but simply increasing the level of complexity compared to the previous puzzle. The game lasts about 6 – 7 hours, which is quite a lot for a game with a reduced price and about double the price of the predecessor. For at least the last two hours they feel heavy as a ton, precisely because of these puzzles that are repeated and made more complicated just to lengthen the broth.

Let’s sum up

Deliver Us Mars it seems like a step backwards, especially in terms of graphics/technology and in terms of variety, compared to its predecessor, but it is still an experience that tells an exciting story, with a profound theme and a chilling soundtrack. If you love more scientific than “fantasy” space atmospheres and are willing to turn a blind eye to some flaws in order to experience a story that will satisfy you until the end, this is certainly a title to consider.