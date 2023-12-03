Dellafuente and Morad release an EP on the occasion of Red Bull SoundClash

Red Bull SoundClash lands in Spain on December 12 and 13 in it WiZink Center in Madrid with all its tickets sold out. The festival has two stages, two artists and a single show.

“ZIZOU” It is the definitive collaboration between Dellafuente y Morad, EP that has added an extra layer of excitement to the event. The unique fusion of the sound universes of both artists is breathed in each of the six songs included in this new EP. The work demonstrates the chemistry between Dellafuente and Morad, which takes the artists beyond their musical limits and is the perfect prologue to an event that is already destined to be legendary: the first edition of Red Bull SoundClash in our country, a event outside the usual patterns of live music, as we know it. The EP is accompanied by a video clip that builds the narrative of DLFC vs MDLR, reflecting the fans of both artists, and that puts images to the main song of the EP: “Figo”.

“ZIZOU” now available on all streaming platforms and can be heard live on the Red Bull SoundClash.

Share this: Facebook

X

