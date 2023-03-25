Home World Dellafuente announces his festival tour with “Sharila”
Dellafuente announces his festival tour with “Sharila”

“Sharila” was recorded in Madrid together with artists such as Rusowsky, Ralphie Choo, Antonio Narváez and Denmark. In fact, it is a mixture of different genres with which Dellafuente adds a new register to his compositions and dares with the bolerowhich he remakes in a current, nostalgic and elegant way.

The song is accompanied by a visual Engraving in Paris in which Dellafuente and his wife visit the streets of the French capital, from the Eiffel Tower to the Louvre Museum. “Sharila”, the first single under her own MAAS label, kicks off this year’s projects and shows.

Dellafuente will be acting in Alicante (April 7-8, Negrita Music Festival), Salamanca (May 13, Negrita Music Festival; Pelabravo), Barcelona (June 9-10, Share Negrita Festival), Granada (June 24, Granada Latina), Sevilla (June 29-July 1, Puro Latino), Madrid (June 30-July 1, Puro Latino), Málaga (5-8 julio, Weekend Beach; Torre del Mar), Cadiz (July 26-29, Cabo de Plata; Barbate), Almeria (August 9-13, Dreambeach), Castellon (August 17, Sim Festival) and Santander (September 1-2, Negrita Music Festival).

