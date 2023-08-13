Delsa Solórzano Exposes Death Threats by ELN: Venezuelan Presidential Candidate Denounces Intimidation

Venezuelan presidential candidate Delsa Solórzano has denounced receiving death threats from the ELN (National Liberation Army) through Facebook. The threats, which included insults and intimidating messages, warned Solórzano that she will be killed. In a tweet, Solórzano shared a screenshot of the messages she received, which referenced the recent assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and stated that it is now her turn.

Solórzano, who describes herself as a “victim” of constant harassment and persecution, chose to denounce the threats due to their clear political motivations and in light of recent events in Ecuador. She plans to file a formal complaint before international organizations and will continue her presidential campaign, spreading the message of change and hope that Venezuela desperately needs.

This is not the first instance of threats against opposition figures in Venezuela. Last month, the Vente Venezuela (VV) party reported that its headquarters had been vandalized with threats to their leader, former deputy María Corina Machado, also attributed to the ELN. The graffiti included the message “death to María Corina” along with the guerrilla group’s acronym.

Meanwhile, the National Primary Commission (CNP) of Venezuela, responsible for organizing the opposition primaries, announced that the distribution of electoral centers for the October 22 elections has been finalized. However, the locations of these centers have not yet been made public. Despite some delays and concerns about accessibility and transparency, the CNP expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and remains on track to hold the primary as scheduled.

The threats against opposition candidates and the overall climate of harassment and intimidation highlight the challenges faced by those who dare to oppose the current government in Venezuela.