There is an increasing demand for the job of a dispatcher.

Source: SHUTTERSTOCK / MIKEDOTTA

One of the activities in which Serbia achieves a surplus in exchange with the world, with a jump of 48 percent, is the sector of information and communication technologies.. According to official data, last year the value of exports reached a record 2.69 billion euros, while at the same time we imported IT services for 732 million euros. In such good results, the participation of dispatching services, tracking tracking and others is significant. They are young, computer literate, speak excellent English, and additional knowledge of Spanish is an advantage. College is not a requirement, but a good knowledge of logistics, that is, how supply chains work, is required.

“Here, we deal with the transportation of goods in America, that is, logistics. We find goods that need transportation in America and we connect people who need transportation, carriers, and let’s say, we make a whole circle of logistics, that is, road transportation in America.”says Andrija Vukotić, dispatcher.

It is estimated that there are about a hundred such companies in Serbia with several thousand employees. The most demanding job is that of a dispatcher who finds tours. There are also so-called recruiters who look for drivers from American lists of professional drivers and connect them with companies that need to transport goods.

No less important is the person who follows the truck 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from the place of departure to the final destination, because if a problem arises – it must be solved immediately. A special person is in charge of the safety of both the truck and the driver, as well as ensuring that safety regulations are met.

“When I come to work, I first check where all the trucks are, what happened during the evening, during the day. Once that is checked, you have to wait for which truck will arrive at which address, that is, where it should unload its When you unload your goods, you use a number of different boards, that is, markets, where you look at what tours are available, what is needed for transportation, where it should be combined so that the goods being transported are profitable for the company, and therefore for the person who needs them transportation”adds Andrija.

The job is not easy. It is also done at night due to the time difference, and the responsibility is great. “After all, these are intelligent jobs, where you have to think a lot when making certain decisions, because after all, you are driving some kind of trucks that are many thousands of kilometers away, you are solving their problems,” points out Dr. Slobodan Aćimović from the Faculty of Economics.

For young people, however, he considers it a good start to a career. “In a way, I would also like for us as the state to protect them a little better in terms of labor law status and tax status, if young people are more visible in that sense and if that branch, I would say loosely, the branch of logistics, practically call it online logistics in to Serbia, it prospers even more,” notes Aćimović. Experts estimate that these types of services could, in addition to transport, be provided in some other activities.

(MONDO/RTS)