Demir Jakupović must end his career | Sport

Jakupović was supposed to sign for Budućnost from Podgorica, but he learned bad news during a medical examination.

Jakupović was about to sign for Budućnost from Podgorica, when he was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm during a medical examination.

“My dear friends, I would like to inform you that I am unfortunately forced to step away from professional football. Before signing the contract with FK Budućnost Podgorica, I was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm during a medical examination. After the examination and seeking a second, third opinion, my hope that I will be able to prove myself further on the field unfortunately disappeared. A part of me is extinguished, but I will always fight and look for a solution to every problem. I need to THANK YOU ALL for your support all these years and see you, God willing, at least in the stands”, wrote Jakupović.

By the way, this 27-year-old footballer started his career in the youth categories of Podgrmeč, and in his career he also wore the jersey of Rudar from Prijedor, Borc, Metalege, while last season he played for Igman from Konjic.