Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja remind us that from today and until 9:00 am on February 27th playable demo is available Of Wo Long: Fallen Dynastythe new upcoming action-RPG on March 3 included in the Game Pass. For the occasion, the launch trailer of the game was also released, which offers us an overview of the settings and action scenes of the game.

The demo features the two initial stages of the game, Chapter 1: Village of Misfortune e Chapter 2: Two Brave Heroes. Both chapters showcase the thrilling combat and intense battles of a fantasy, demon-infested version of the Three Kingdoms, as an anonymous militia soldier fights his way through waves of monsters and enemy soldiers in this late Han Dynasty epic.

Online multiplayer is also available in the demo, and by transferring save data from the first stage into the main game, players will earn the “Squatting Dragon Helm” in-game item upon release.

We leave you to the trailer: good vision.

MX Video – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

