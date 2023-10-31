Democratic Option (OD) and Fuerza del Pueblo (FP) Parties Form Alliance to Strengthen Leadership in National Congress and Municipalities

The Democratic Option (OD) and Fuerza del Pueblo (FP) parties have announced that they have signed a partial and exclusive agreement at the municipal and congressional levels for over 40 territories. The main objective of this agreement is to strengthen new leadership in the National Congress and municipalities.

Under this agreement, the two parties will work together in territories such as Santiago and La Vega at the senatorial and provincial levels. They will also collaborate in various municipalities and municipal districts across the country.

Both political organizations have emphasized that they will be competing independently in the 2024 electoral contest, with their own presidential candidates. However, they remain committed to working together to displace the current government led by the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

In a statement issued by the parties, they outlined their opposition vocation and their determination to bring about a change in the current government. The agreement marks a significant step towards consolidating a united front against the ruling party.

The OD and FP believe that this collaboration will pave the way for a stronger and more effective opposition, ultimately benefiting the people of the country. Both parties are confident in their ability to provide the alternative leadership that the nation needs.

Moving forward, they will continue to work together strategically, seeking avenues for cooperation and coordination to achieve their shared goals. By joining forces, the OD and FP aim to bring about real change and address the pressing issues facing the nation.

With the agreement now in place, the two parties are ready to embark on a new chapter in their political journey, focused on amplifying their voices, connecting with the electorate, and presenting a formidable challenge to the ruling party in the upcoming elections.