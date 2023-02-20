According to preliminary data published by the Republic Institute of Statistics, 8,381 children were born in this entity in 2022, which represents a drop of 2.93 percent compared to the previous year, when there were 8,634 births.

RS publishes demographic data quarterly, not monthly as in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In the first quarter of 2022, 1,990 children were born in the RS, 1,930 in the second, 2,318 in the third, and 2,143 in the fourth.

In the same period, 15,992 people died, which represents a drop of 14.62 percent compared to 2021, when 18,732 people died.

According to preliminary data from the Federal Bureau of Statistics in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 16,070 children were born in 2022, which represents a drop of 1.95 percent compared to 2021, when 16,390 children were born.

Last year, 1,042 children were born in Brčko District, and a year earlier that number was 1,009, which represents an increase of 3.16 percent.

A total of 25,493 children were born in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2022.

