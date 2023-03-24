Demonstrations broke out in Paris on Thursday afternoon due to the announced pension reforms, and there are reportedly around 800,000 people on the streets of Paris!

Source: Twitter/@DrLoupis

Demonstrations broke out in Paris, France due to announced pension reforms (moving the retirement age), British “Reuters” reports. A group of several hundred people in black clothes smashed shop windows, which led to incidents and clashes with the police.

See photos from demonstrations taking place across France

The police in Paris announced that they had arrested 14 people today and that they had noticed about 1,000 more people who are considered “problematic”. That group of “problematics” joined the procession organized by the trade union and smashed the windows of shops, restaurants and banks, the agency “AFP” reported.

In France, the demonstrations against the policies of the Macron puppet government do not decrease in number and discontent. France shows that it will not be easy for the agenda, although the elite know it in their predictive models.#Wake up#FranceRiotspic.twitter.com/JpT5b202uQ — Brightness 101 (@brightness101)March 15, 2023

The police soon responded with tear gas as there were brutal clashes with the police. There are reportedly around 800,000 people on the streets of Paris.

Demonstrations are also taking place in two other French cities, in Nantes and Rennes. The Minister of the Interior announced that an additional 12,000 police officers and members of the gendarmerie deployed throughout the country.

(WORLD)