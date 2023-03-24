Home World Demonstrations across France footage and photos | Info
World

Demonstrations across France footage and photos | Info

by admin
Demonstrations across France footage and photos | Info

Demonstrations broke out in Paris on Thursday afternoon due to the announced pension reforms, and there are reportedly around 800,000 people on the streets of Paris!

Source: Twitter/@DrLoupis

Demonstrations broke out in Paris, France due to announced pension reforms (moving the retirement age), British “Reuters” reports. A group of several hundred people in black clothes smashed shop windows, which led to incidents and clashes with the police.

See photos from demonstrations taking place across France

The police in Paris announced that they had arrested 14 people today and that they had noticed about 1,000 more people who are considered “problematic”. That group of “problematics” joined the procession organized by the trade union and smashed the windows of shops, restaurants and banks, the agency “AFP” reported.

The police soon responded with tear gas as there were brutal clashes with the police. There are reportedly around 800,000 people on the streets of Paris.

See also  He stabs his ex-wife who comes home to pick up some objects, the investigating judge validates the arrest

Demonstrations are also taking place in two other French cities, in Nantes and Rennes. The Minister of the Interior announced that an additional 12,000 police officers and members of the gendarmerie deployed throughout the country.

(WORLD)

You may also like

The “Canicattinese” Retegui saves Italy’s honor in the...

Palermo, the murder of the boss and the...

Average exchange rate of the euro March 24,...

Daily horoscope for March 24, 2023 | Magazine...

Israel, green light to the law that saves...

Beijing’s activism worries the White House. “With the...

Uncertain Europe. Piazza Affari on equality

Friends, the previews of the evening of March...

“The bad girls”, new preview of Los Pilotos

Palermo airport is the first in Italy to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy