Home World Demonstrations in Athens due to the collision of trains: Police threw tear gas, more and more people took to the streets (VIDEO) | Info
World

Demonstrations in Athens due to the collision of trains: Police threw tear gas, more and more people took to the streets (VIDEO) | Info

by admin
Demonstrations in Athens due to the collision of trains: Police threw tear gas, more and more people took to the streets (VIDEO) | Info

A large number of people are on the streets of Athens due to a train collision in which nearly 50 people died!

Source: TWITTER/@PARTIZANGREECE1

Demonstrations broke out in Athens this evening due to the collision of two trains on Tuesday in Greece, writes the Croatian “Jutarnji list”. According to the latest information, at least 42 people died and 130 people were injured in an accident in Greece.

The reason for the dissatisfaction of the people is that the Government of Greece privatized the railway company “Helenik Train”, which operates passenger and freight vehicles. A large number of people are on the streets of Athens, and the police are trying to disperse the people with tear gas.

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis said tonight that everything indicates that human error was the cause of the accident that killed more than 40 people. He added that an independent commission of experts will be formed to investigate the accident in Larisa.

I have just returned from the scene of a tragedy that will live forever in our collective memory. Dozens of our fellow Greeks, mostly young people, lost their lives there in a terrible train accident that has not been recorded in the history of our country.“, Micotakis said.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Kostas Karaminlis he resigned. It’s in Greece three days of mourning declared.

(WORLD)

See also  From defender of Gaddafi's son to new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court: this is who Karim Khan is

You may also like

psv fans apologized to marko dmitrović | Sport

Greece, collision between trains: over 41 dead and...

Palermo, the family involved in the fire in...

Fire in Syria in the tents after the...

Daily horoscope for March 2, 2023 | Magazine...

Bob Kennedy’s assassin denied parole for 16th time

Greece, student intercity train on fire: “It was...

admir smajić watched by a worker | Sport

Misilmeri, the 43-year-old who fell from the roof...

He dies in Villa Sofia after the fall:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy