August 30, 2022 20:47 PM

Due to the frequent demonstrations and bloodshed in Iraq recently, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command issued a statement on the 29th local time, announcing the implementation of a nationwide curfew from that day.

[China News Agency]Baghdad: According to Reuters, due to the recent frequent demonstrations and bloodshed in Iraq, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command issued a statement on the 29th local time, announcing a nationwide curfew from that day.

The statement said that since 15:30 local time on the 29th, the Iraqi capital Baghdad began to implement a curfew; from 19:00 local time on the 29th, all Iraqi provinces began to implement a curfew.

Reuters reported that Iraqi Shiite religious leader Sadr said on the 29th that he had decided to “not interfere in political affairs and announced his retirement.” Since then, a large number of Sadr’s supporters have held demonstrations in many places in Iraq. Some people have stormed government buildings in Baghdad’s “Green Zone” and clashed with Iraqi security forces. CNN reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadimi issued a statement on the same day, calling on all parties to remain calm and urging Sadr to “help call for demonstrators to leave government institutions.”

Al Jazeera reported on the 30th, citing local sources, that at least 20 people were killed in the clashes in the “Green Zone” on the 29th. An unnamed local official said the victims included demonstrators and security forces.

The Chinese Embassy in Iraq issued a notice on the 30th that the security situation in Iraq is still complicated and severe, and demonstrations are frequent. All Chinese citizens and institutions in Iraq are reminded to pay close attention to the local security situation, further strengthen security precautions and emergency preparedness, and avoid crowded or sensitive travel. place.

