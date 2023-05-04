Demotest: Acronyms (2023) – MondoSonoro

Today we learn more about Acronyma Gipuzkoan quartet that draws on 90s indie, garage revival and the most pop sound wrapped in electric freshness.

In June you can enjoy his live at Andoaingo Rock Jaialdia and in September at Irun Zuzenean Festibala.

Project’s name: ACRONYM

Origin of the project: We got together in the spring of 2022 in a very casual way and we have matched with each other

Style: garage, indie 90s

Releases: We published “Luna Verde” two months ago and at the end of this year we will record our first album

Members: María (voice and keyboard), Jéssica (bass and backing vocals), Luis (guitar and backing vocals), Diego (drums)

Contact: [email protected]

– What group, record or reason led you to develop the project?

It could be said that at the heart of the group are the Jesus and Mary Chain and Teenage Fanclub

– How would you define your proposal?

Female voices, guitar, reverb, pop melodies, keyboard…essence of the sixties garage and the updated indie of the nineties.

– How was the recording of your first album?

It was in France, in San Juan de Luz, we did it with great enthusiasm.

– What is the song that best defines you?

The truth is that each new song that we are composing we think is the one that defines the group the most, the issue is that the group is still developing and as time goes by and we compose we notice that our style is becoming more defined. Although every song we’ve done we always make the joke that it’s “very acronyms”, so we think we have a characteristic sound in every song we’ve done. One of the last songs we’ve done is a little darker and we sing it between Luis and María, girl and boy voice, it has a touch of silver. See also Egypt, tourist bus collides with a truck: 10 victims

– What bands and/or artists do you feel identified with?

Melenas, La Paloma, Muro María, Night Beats, the Jambos, La Femme

– And with whom would you like to share the stage?

We are going to share the stage with Black Lips in Andoain in June, so that is a dream that we are going to fulfill. Other bands we would love to share the stage with are: all the bands mentioned in the previous question and also Finale, from Valencia

– Is your project live or, on the contrary, does the studio and production have a lot of weight?

Well, we do not see one without the other, we love getting together in the rehearsal room, composing, but always with the idea or illusion of getting on stage

– Do you remember how your first concert was?

Yes, it was a lot of fun, at the Txintxarri bar in Pamplona, ​​together with our friends Javi Javier

– What is the most fun that has happened to you with the project so far?

That many people think that Jéssica is the guitarist of Las Penas, Adriana hahaha

– How do you see the local music scene?

It seems that there is movement of new bands, which is very cool. We just started the project together with Krin, some friends from Irún, who make psychedelia / dark kraut rock and we go a little hand in hand taking steps forward. It’s cool to share taste and scene with similar bands.

– Anything you can’t stand?

We have a one-year residence in a tobacco company with a rehearsal space that is a dream, we can’t bear to get used to the idea that next year we won’t have it anymore :'( See also Starvation in Syria, power outages in Lebanon, Church and people suffer together - Vatican News

-And something that fascinates you?

The magic that is created in some concerts, for example the other day at the Levitation Room gig in Dabadaba, the room was full, many young people brimming with energy, the group and the audience dancing psychedelia…we went with the rush having made a new song in rehearsal and we had a great time, we want this more times haha