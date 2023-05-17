Demotest: Ane Martija (2023) – MondoSonoro

today Ane Martija we will find out through demotesting questions. The singer-songwriter from Navarre will play in Zangoza on May 20 and in Lesaka on October 29. Tour in Navarre within the cycle

1. What inspired the birth of the project?

I have always been surrounded by music and I knew from a young age that I wanted to do something with that passion. As the years went by, seeing that I was learning and creating new songs, my parents encouraged me to create my own project, to record my own songs, in fact. Thanks to them I started to explore this new world.

2. How would you define your music?

It’s always hard for me to define my music, but in general, I write lyrics for people to listen to, enjoy and feel identified with. I like to write songs based on experiences and that way, if someone else has a similar experience, they can represent themselves in the songs.

3. In what other groups have you worked in the past or are you currently working?

A long time ago I was playing concerts with a friend and we named them Esanei. On the other hand, I recently started rehearsing with a small group created by some friends, but from now on, I want to focus on the solo project.

4. After releasing several singles, do you plan to record your first album?

So far I have hardly had time to work on it, because it requires a lot of work and time. However, that is my intention and I hope to implement it soon.

5. Which bands have the most influence on you?

My songs are influenced by many groups, but I would say that Nogen and the songs of the 2000s band La Oreja de Van Gogh inspire me the most.

6. And with whom would you like to share the stage?

There are many artists I listen to on a daily basis and I would love to share the stage with any of them: Nogen, ETS, Gorka Urbizu, Idoia Asurmendi, Bulego, Zetak…

7. Did the pandemic change your plans a lot?

Actually, yes. The pandemic was the last push I needed to start the project. That year, music was essential to turn around this sad and unbearable situation and I used it, on the one hand, to get out of the difficult situation of the pandemic emotionally and on the other hand, as I said, to guide my project.

8. Is your project live or, quite the opposite, does the studio and production have a lot of weight?

What I like most is live, to see people enjoying themselves and if possible, singing along with me. However, I find the world of production more and more interesting and I would like to learn new things and experiment with them.

9. Do you remember what your first concert was like?

The first concert given as a soloist was in Ataun, given by a local friend. It was quite a disaster for me, but it’s true, people liked it (or so they told me, at least).

10. What has been the funnest thing that has happened to you so far?

Everything has happened to me at concerts. As my parents say, I go on stage very naturally and so I say or do things as they occur to me at the moment. For example, forgetting the chords or the lyrics of a song, I have stopped the song and started again at some point.