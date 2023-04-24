Demotest: PainApple (2023) – MondoSonoro

Today in the Demotest section we discover Painapplea new Pop-Punk band from Debabarrena, which has just published its “DEMO” debut.

Project’s name: Painapple

Origin of the project: Debabarrena (Ermua-Eibar-Soraluze, EH)

Style: Pop-Punk

Releases: “DEMO” (EP, April 2023)

Members: Katarine Berrueta (voice), Asier Cascán (guitar), Andoni Conde (guitar), Gorka Martínez de Lagos (bass) and Josu Cascán (drums).

Contact: Andoni (686181462) / Gorka (638196519).

– What group, record or reason led you to develop the project?

This is a band that has been in the chamber of our musical career for many years. “Blink 182”, “Paramore” or “A Day To Remember” are bands that we have listened to and followed since we were teenagers, and we had always had the illusion of forming a pop-punk band. Now we have the chance to do it and “Painapple” is the result.

– How would you define your proposal?

We believe that it is a very simple and concrete proposal, really. We are a pop-punk band and we want to work on this genre with the aim of “reviving” it and making a place for it in the current scene that we have, to begin with, in the Basque Country.

– How was the recording of your first album?

It's been a very spontaneous thing, really. We thought it would be a good idea to release a demo in the form of an EP, to show the public what we do. We were excited to receive feedback from our people and, at the same time, we wanted to give them a preview of what will be the band's first album. We have done everything on the premises with our means, so it has been very simple.

– What is the song that best defines you?

It is difficult to choose a song, they all talk about us, our experiences, desires, desires, concerns, etc. At the moment, “It Ain’t Over” is the most listened to song on Spotify and we are receiving the most feedback.

– What bands and/or artists do you feel identified with?

For us, our great references have been and continue to be bands like “Paramore”, “Blink 182”, or “Sum 41”. They are bands that defined the genre in the ’90s and ’00s, each one different, and that contributed very diverse ingredients to pop-punk. We also follow more current artists such as “Stand Atlantic”, “Neck Deep”, “State Champs” or “Trophy Eyes”.

– And with whom would you like to share the stage?

With any of the bands mentioned before, both mythical and more current. At the state level, bands like “Adrenalized”, “Ezpalak”, “Yawners” or “Cala Vento” freak us out. It is the best of the genre, which is very diverse and works all over the world.

– Is your project live or, on the contrary, does the studio and production have a lot of weight?

We’d like to be a live band, but we’re also studio geeks. We love tinkering, experimenting and testing. We are very perfectionists and it is true that we dedicate a lot of time to production. The good part of this is that we are very clear about our sound and how we want to sound, both live and in the studio.

– Do you remember how your first concert was?

Our first concert was this past weekend in Lekunberri, in Larraungo Printza. Although we were very curious to see how the public would receive our proposal, the mixture of tables and enthusiasm made us not even nervous. Everything went super well, the truth is, we have a very good feeling. Although doing self-criticism, a few more rehearsals will come in handy for our next concert, no less than at Vertigo Rock!

– What is the most fun that has happened to you with the project so far?

We are very clowns, we are humorous. We really like to have a good time, and every time we get together, whether it’s to rehearse, record or have a drink, things happen. It is unavoidable. Recording vocals for the demo, for example, a mosquito appeared in the mixes.