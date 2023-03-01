“Mpivoaka alina” or “someone who goes out at night”. This is an expression that will rank you among the “bad people” of society in Madagascar. You will quickly be labeled, especially if you are a woman, someone badly brought up, badly polite, a sinner, a real wanton, and so on.

Credit photo : Maurício Mascaro pour Pexels

In short, to go out at night in Madagascar, you already need great mental strength and try not to think too much about what society will think of you. And of course, once you try it, you’ll realize that it’s not that bad, and in fact, there’s nothing wrong with going out at night. As I often go out at night, I decided to tell a bit, from my point of view as a young person, but also as a woman, about what happens in clubs, at karaoke, with friends, with families, often with young people, or , who knows, solo, and to demystify the way society views nightlife in Madagascar.

The enduring “myth”

From my memories, in my country, the “night owl” have always been seen as bad people. The reasons for this are multiple. Already, basically, at the time of the discos and other places of festivity of all kinds, in the 1970s and 80s, the young people who went out – therefore our parents – were frowned upon by society, because of the new atmosphere conveyed by globalization. The lyrics of songs, the films, the dance movements, the alcoholic beverages that were drunk at the time, contrasted greatly with Malagasy customs. The majority of parents at the time had therefore forbidden their children to go out at night, and to go out at all.

Later, insecurity also set in, especially in the country’s major cities. Little by little a trauma was born, a certain psychosis, which was conveyed from generation to generation, thus creating a myth within society. In the 2000s, discos gave way to giant nightclubs. These two terms being used differently according to the connotation and the time.

I remember around 2006, nightclubs were notorious for being the place of gang rape, drug and alcohol consumption without moderation, satanic cult worship. I was still in college at the time, and I remember that several clubs were even closed by the authorities for having been the scene of this kind of action that was not very… Catholic, apart from the fact that the young people were known to come home dead drunk after going out at night. When I graduated from high school in 2012, all the popular nightclubs closed down. Which made me very sad because I finally wanted to experiment! xD "Nightclubs have been the site of gang rape, drug and alcohol consumption without moderation, satanic cult worship. »

It is therefore this little history that justifies the myth of the bad girl or the bad boy who goes out in clubs today. A myth that persists, especially since nightclubs and other places of night entertainment, in particular karaoke and lounge bars, have an image that is still just as negative, because of the same reasons mentioned above (except the cult satanic xD).

The real VS the fake

I’m going to bring you back to reality and tell you what really happens during night rides. After a few years of nightlife experience, I think I will be able to tell you in detail about what is true, and especially what is FALSE, in clubs, karaokes, lounges, etc.

My best friend Adrienne and I at the Sparkular Event Acoustic party. cc: Adrienne

So already, I must absolutely correct this vision according to which ” to go out at night “ necessarily means “drink and get drunk”. In fact, the image of the young man dead drunk at the exit of the nightclubs is so anchored in the heads of the majority of people that as soon as one pronounces the word “hivoaka alina”, everyone has the hairs which bristle. But a night out does not necessarily rhyme with drinking and alcohol.

“Going out, day or night, is above all a hobby like any other. It’s the timing that differs. » The truth: no one is going to force anyone to drink if they don’t want to. Going out, night or day, is above all a hobby like any other. It’s the timing that differs. So anyone can go out at night without getting drunk if they don’t want to, and anyone can go out during the day and get drunk if they want to. Just like the other entertainment that is offered: shisha, cigarettes, karaoke, billiards, etc., drinks, alcoholic or not, are also available.

The fear of influence helps reinforce the myth lies. Parents, or anyone else who believes in the myth of “mpivoaka alina”, are afraid of the influence that “bad people” or the atmosphere will bring to their children, or to their loved ones. That’s perfectly valid, but it doesn’t justify a myth, let alone speaking ill of other people’s hobbies.

And besides, many received ideas are false. Some psychopathic people think that way, but it’s not necessarily true. Like the fact that:

Going out at night means flirting or being flirted

It is absolutely necessary to get drunk or at least “drink”

You have to be full of aces. Ah, that on the other hand! I remember, with one of my best friends who joined the stars, we made a calculation to spend a maximum of 20,000 Ariary each, which gave us a common budget of 40,000 Ariary, and we still came home with money in our pocket

Ah, that on the other hand! I remember, with one of my best friends who joined the stars, we made a calculation to spend a maximum of 20,000 Ariary each, which gave us a common budget of 40,000 Ariary, and we still came home with money in our pocket You have to look beautiful/beautiful. Yes, it is true that some places require dress code, such as nightclubs, but this is not necessarily the case. You can come to a lounge bar with a jogging, no one is going to calculate you.

Yes, it is true that some places require dress code, such as nightclubs, but this is not necessarily the case. You can come to a lounge bar with a jogging, no one is going to calculate you. It’s necessary ” bring home » : for some men, the purpose of going out, especially in nightclubs, is to find a woman to put in bed. Dear men, know that some women (like me), go to clubs for dances, because we don’t like it. We don’t want a half-drunk person who’s going to make eyes at us and dance behind us for three hours!

for some men, the purpose of going out, especially in nightclubs, is to find a woman to put in bed. Dear men, know that some women (like me), go to clubs for dances, because we don’t like it. We don’t want a half-drunk person who’s going to make eyes at us and dance behind us for three hours! You have to dance: for some, the reason they refuse to go to a club even if they want to is because they have been told to dance. It’s wrong ! You can literally sit back and watch others dance while drinking your favorite drink. Even though it is a nightclub, dancing is not compulsory. On the other hand, consuming, yes!

for some, the reason they refuse to go to a club even if they want to is because they have been told to dance. It’s wrong ! You can literally sit back and watch others dance while drinking your favorite drink. Even though it is a nightclub, dancing is not compulsory. On the other hand, consuming, yes! You have to sing: as with the clubs, for some, going to karaoke also means that you absolutely have to sing. This is also wrong! A little contradictory, but wrong. You can also sit and watch or listen to others sing, as long as you consume.

There are plenty of misconceptions about nightlife. I wanted to help by highlighting them in order to demystify the “world of the night”. And I’m going to tell you what happens in these famous places for parties.

what’s really going on

So already, when you go out at night, one of the big challenges on the Big Island is insecurity. To go out, it will be necessary to make sure of a mode of transport safe, especially if you go out after 8 p.m., because there will be no more buses. You can of course find taxis but they will be expensive. Already, it is sure that it will be necessary to take a taxi for the return, unless you have a personal car or if you plan to sleep in a hotel next to the place of entertainment.

Photo credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians of Pixabay

Often, if you arrive before 7pm, which is early, you can still get a good seat, unless it’s a special event. If you go to a club, you will have to face the guard who stands at the entrance. Depending on his mood, he may let you in…or not. This is not a myth, unfortunately. xD But often he fails you because you don’t respect the dress code or because of a special event where you are not supposed to come without an invitation. And often, women never fail. xD Not in Madagascar anyway!

Inside, you can order in peace, the music is not very loud yet, and the people are far from looking like they came straight out of the abyss of hell, with an air of demon, drunk or big perverts, in case you're wondering. xD You may even see everything there: extroverted people, introverted people, talkers, jokers, narcissistic perverts, entrepreneurs, big business executives, artists, etc. In short, as in all places in the world. "You will meet extroverts, introverts, talkers, jokers, narcissistic perverts, artists… »

You can come back when you want, early, late. Only small downside, again: transport. If you are a woman, be sure to have someone drive you home.

For all tastes

The places of entertainment in Madagascar are numerous and very diversified, especially in Antananarivo. You have the choice between the place, the atmosphere, the budget, or even the menu. Personally, I’m a big fan of chic nightclubs, with dress codes, mojito or Monaco cocktails, and Latin or African music. However, I am open to all suggestions.

Martinah and Jonathan Sands, the artists who hosted the Acoustic evening organized by Sparkular Event, and me.

Photo credit: Sparkular Event

Moreover, recently, I had the chance to be invited to the Acoustic evening organized by a new event agency Sparkling event. It was my first Acoustic party and I was delighted to be there, especially since it was their first event. An evening which retraced in music trailers of films and cartoons, sung by Jonathan Sands and Tahiana Martinah. Young artists with a career in full swing.

Odinah, the founder of Sparkular Event, and me. cc: SparkularEvent

The evening took place at the IKM Antsahavola. The name “Sparkular” illustrates the spark, because indeed, the agency shines among so many others, despite the competition. Its vision: to offer quality, modern and affordable services to all.

In any case, if you want to go out at night or organize an event in the evening, you now know that it is quite possible and less dark than what is said. So go have fun! 🙂