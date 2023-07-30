Dengue, a case in Garfagnana

Castelnuovo Garfagnana (Lucca), 30 July 2023 – Suspected case of fever dengue a Castelnuovo Garfagnana. It would be a person who has recently returned from a trip to a tropical country. The ASL immediately notified the Municipality and the mayor Andrea Tagliasacchias a precaution, and issued an order to be able to carry out an intervention of disinfestation from the tiger mosquitoes in alcune zone.

The intervention will be carried out on Sunday from 6.30 to 9. A notice on the behavior to be followed and a copy of the union ordinance have been posted in the affected area.

