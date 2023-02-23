Cologne football player Denis Huseinbašić (21) refused the invitation of Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Faruk Hadžibegić for the qualification matches for EURO 2024 against Iceland and Slovakia.

Sarajevo “Avaz” learns that Huseinbašić’s manager Mario Prskalo informed the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina that the German Bundesliga player will miss the March gathering of the “dragons” due to personal commitments.

Huseinbašić made his debut for the young German national team last year, and now – as the Sarajevo newspaper unofficially learns, he wants to wait until June for a possible call-up to the “Panzer”.

From June 21 to July 8, the European Championship for under-21 players will be held in Romania and Georgia, and it is here that Huseinbašić sees an opportunity to impose himself on German coach Hansi Flick.

By the way, in the last few days, BiH coach Faruk Hadžibegić and his professional staff held a series of meetings with representatives of clubs from the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

After visiting the Igman Football Club in Konjic, FK Leotar in Trebinje on Tuesday, the coach and his colleagues also visited NK Široki Brijeg, HŠK Posušje and HŠK Zrinjski today.

“After the activity in Antalya, where five of our teams were preparing, we continued with meetings with representatives of clubs in Bosnia and Herzegovina. We wanted to talk to professional people who are doing a good job in our premier leagues and let them know that we follow their work and their players. We want to have more options when it comes to the national team, and the discussions we held will be useful for us in our future work. So far, we have met with representatives of 11 clubs, and on Thursday we will also visit our friends from FC Sloboda in Tuzla.” , said Hadžibegić, as reported by the website of the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

