Denis Schruder came to Toronto because of Darko Rajaković Sport

Serbian expert Darko Rajaković left a big mark on the team right after arriving in Toronto.

After Igor Kokoškov, the second European at the head of an NBA team is a Serb, and it is Darko Rajaković. The Serbian expert, who has been an assistant in the professional staffs of NBA teams for years, got the opportunity to lead a franchise from Canada, and one of his first reinforcements was Denis Schruder.

The experienced German playmaker signed a two-year contract worth $26,000,000, and now he has revealed that he actually arrived in Canada solely because of the Serbian coach.

“The situation is such that I came to be a leader, what I am in the German national team. Darko practically told me: ‘It’s almost the same situation.’ That’s what I’m looking forward to, to be in that position“, said Šruder and added that his earlier acquaintance with Rajaković influenced that decision: “I knew Darko from Oklahoma a few years ago and I knew we would get along well. So I’m very excited!“

Darko Rajaković is 44 years old and started his coaching career in the mid-nineties in Borac from Čačak. Then, from 1999 to 2007, he led the youth categories of Red Star, and after three years in Spain, he reached the development league in 2012. He managed Tulsa, and then was an assistant at Oklahoma, Phoenix and Memphis. Now he will have the biggest challenge of his career, he will lead Toronto as the first coach in the 2023/24 season.

