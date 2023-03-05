“I’m not the Denise they’re looking for.” It’s two o’clock in the afternoon when Denisa comes out of one of the buildings in Val Melania, on the north-eastern outskirts of the capital…

“I’m not the Denise they’re looking for.” It is two o’clock in the afternoon when from one of the buildings of Val Melanianortheastern suburbs of the capital, goes out Denisa Beganovic. She is the girl on whom the military have performed the blood test in recent days Dna. The trail to find Denise Pipitonethe girl who disappeared on 1 September 2004 in Mazara del Vallo, also arrived in the eastern suburbs of the capital.

Denise Pipitone, who is Denisa, the Roma whose DNA was taken: she has the same date of birth and lives in the northern suburbs of Rome

Denisa Beganovic and the DNA test

“I’m Bosnian, I know who my father and mother are. Now they talk about this story that I should be another, but it’s just a story »she says. The trail that went cold with the results of the genetic test made official this afternoon had opened in recent days. As Denisa herself recounts: «I went to renew my identity card, the next day the carabinieri arrived at the house and asked me to carry out the test for this little girl who has disappeared. But I know who my family is. I called my parents and we talked about it. We knew right away that it couldn’t be Denise, but I didn’t hesitate for the test. Now – says Denisa – I hope that the search continues and that the girl is found».

That’s how the detectives got to her

To direct the investigators towards the girl of Bosnian origins and a long time resident in Rome, a series of elements including the name of the young Bosnian. So her age, very close to that of the missing child. But also a remarkable physical resemblance. From the color to the cut of the eyes and the shape of her face. This is why the carabinieri of the Talenti station have launched more in-depth investigations.

The family

After years of reports and red herrings, the family of the little girl who disappeared didn’t get overwhelmed right from the start: “We were informed last night through the various messages that we received. We were unaware of anything. We look forward to any concrete news, always with our feet on the ground. We cannot afford painful illusions “, Piera Maggio and Pietro Pulizzi, Denise’s parents wrote on their social profile. Last year, searches for her daughter, who was not yet four years old at the time of her disappearance, arrived in Russia. A young woman had appeared on TV launching an appeal and saying that she had been found in a field in Russia in 2005 and that she was looking for her family. An Italian viewer had noticed her resemblance to Denise and her mother Piera and contacted the program Chi l’ha visto. With the DNA test, the Russian trail was also closed.

History

The alarm for Denise’s disappearance had been raised on 1 September 2004 in Mazara del Vallo. Her little girl, she hadn’t turned four and was playing with her cousins ​​in the street, a few meters from the house of her maternal aunt and that of her grandmother who was preparing lunch. It’s 15 minutes to 12: that’s the last time anyone sees her. The searches begin and after a month of reports, a security guard is sure he has found her in Milan. A group of nomads with children, one of whom bears a striking resemblance to Denise. The TV broadcasts the video of the video surveillance cameras showing a girl of little Pipitone’s age asking an adult, presumably her mother: “Where are you taking me?”. The woman calls her the ‘Danas’, a mangling of Denise, perhaps. Mamma Piera seems to recognize her daughter, she is still in shock, but while the investigators are sifting the area to look for them, the nomads have disappeared and will never be traced again. Meanwhile, the investigation by the prosecutor starts. The whole Pipitone family ends up in the crosshairs of the investigators. In the maxi investigation, intrigues and family feuds will come to light. Up to the accusation of rampage against Jessica Pulizzi (daughter of the child’s natural father), definitively acquitted in 2017.

Read the full article

in Il Gazzettino