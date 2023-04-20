Deniz jumps Vita at Taki’s birthday | Fun

Former member of the Cooperative Deniz Deim made a break at the birthday celebration of Radomir Takij Marinković.

Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImage

The father of the Cooperative participant, Maja Marinković, Radomir taki Marinković held a gala celebration on the occasion of his birthday. Numerous invited guests made a party to remember – while Nataša Šavija appeared in panties and nipples at will, Sea Dejm left everyone speechless with her behavior.

Controversial starlet Denise Dame does not stop scandal after scandal even after the reality show. After the live relationship without censorship, during her stay in Zadruza, the starlet admitted that she earned enough for an apartment in Belgrade from that recording, and now she is with Vitomir Todorović, who even her grandfather can simulate relationships for her in front of everyone.

Denise in a too-short dress from which the new silicones were falling out, and her butt was constantly protruding, jumped Vita in front of numerous guests. She leaned towards him, pushed her breasts into his face, kissed him, and to make matters worse, they didn’t stop there. The apparently drunk former reality show participants left everyone speechless, when Vita bent down and put the starlet’s heel in his mouth.

The two enjoyed themselves and continued to please each other for the next hour, even though the hall was full of guests. That their behavior was indeed more than inappropriate is evidenced by numerous videos on social networks, where users strongly reacted with disgust to this fornication.

sea ​​sve she also surprised with her appearance, and many did not recognize her. The starlet, who once told that she has sponsors, as well as that one of them is married and lives in Belgrade, dyed herself blue and put on new, larger silicones.

