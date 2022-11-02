Home World Denmark at the polls today: former premier Rasmussen favored
World

Denmark at the polls today: former premier Rasmussen favored

by admin
Denmark at the polls today: former premier Rasmussen favored

Ballot boxes open in Denmark for legislative elections. At the moment the former prime minister seems to be the favorite Lars Løkke Rasmussen who left the Liberal party last June to found another, the Moderates. It will be he who will tip the balance for the formation of the new government, if not the premier, given that, according to forecasts, neither the center-left nor the center-right will obtain the majority of the 179 seats in the Folketing.

See also  Reporter's direct attack丨The scene of the Texas elementary school shooting was blocked, and people admitted that politicians chose guns instead of children – yqqlm

You may also like

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 2 November

Brazil: Bolsonaro does not admit defeat but authorizes...

Barbad Project, 70 musicians from 11 nations play...

Bolsonaro does not recognize the defeat: “Protests against...

Saudi Arabia’s alert to the US: Iran’s imminent...

Middle East, Wall Street Journal: Iran’s Imminent Attack...

Israel, exit poll: Netanyahu would have a majority...

Israeli elections, exit polls: Netanyahu with 61 seats,...

Suspect in house attack on Pelosi’s husband intends...

Brazil, Bolsonaro implicitly accepts defeat and transition: “Our...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy