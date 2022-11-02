Ballot boxes open in Denmark for legislative elections. At the moment the former prime minister seems to be the favorite Lars Løkke Rasmussen who left the Liberal party last June to found another, the Moderates. It will be he who will tip the balance for the formation of the new government, if not the premier, given that, according to forecasts, neither the center-left nor the center-right will obtain the majority of the 179 seats in the Folketing.