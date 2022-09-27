Original title: Denmark says “Nord Stream-1” natural gas pipeline has two leaks

On September 27, local time, according to Danish Radio and Television, the “North Stream-1” natural gas pipeline leaked in two places. Both leaks occurred in the northeastern part of the Danish island of Bornholm, one in Denmark and the other in Sweden.

According to previous reports, on the 26th, the “North Stream-2” natural gas pipeline also leaked, and the leak point of the pipeline was also located near Bornholm Island.

The Danish Energy Agency has confirmed that a total of 3 leaks have been detected in the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines. Currently, the Danish Energy Agency requires Energinet, the state-owned company that operates Denmark’s energy infrastructure, to make preparations for electricity and natural gas.

“Beixi-1” and “Beixi-2” are two parallel natural gas pipelines with a total length of more than 1,000 kilometers, from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters of Finland, Sweden and Denmark. (Headquarters reporter Hao Xiaoli)