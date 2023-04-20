Denmark, review of his album Soñao (2023)

Denmark has burst onto the Spanish scene through its collaborations with members of the Russian orbit IDK, which will be one of the important labels in our country this decade. His good synergy with the artists of the new cute electronic pop scene is based on a common, sophisticated and beautiful energy. The Chilean Swede has found in Ralphie Choo or Amore in Spain and in Meth Math, in Mexico, a natural alliance for the universe that he has been weaving for years from STAYCORE, his own label, with which he now publishes ‘dream’ , his new album, the excuse with which we bring it to the pages of Mondo Sonoro to vindicate a vision that oscillates between warmth and minimalism; between Scandinavia and the Caribbean. Electronica that drinks from the new Latin American urban and from the most futuristic European trance proposals. ‘soñao’ also combines vocal experience with his vital and experimental path, unlike previous works, where the main character was Denmark himself.

The chorality suits him well in ‘dream’, just as it suited him in his work with La Favi in ​​2020, which, however, saw the light at a very different time. On several occasions at the end of the last decade, Denmark expressed its willingness to do reggaeton and to get together with artists of the urban genre. Now that the world turns its head to look at electronics, Denmark he finds himself being the object of desire and enacting his role as the leader of the new paradigm. His presence at the most important festivals in the country since the end of the pandemic is more than assured. This year he repeats at Sónar and at the BBK, and I couldn’t be more interested in the proposal with which he will return to our country after the good work done in recent years.