Home World Denmark, the Social Democratic premier forced into new elections due to minks. And in the polls the far right flies
World

Denmark, the Social Democratic premier forced into new elections due to minks. And in the polls the far right flies

by admin
Denmark, the Social Democratic premier forced into new elections due to minks. And in the polls the far right flies

A government that is falling for minks, in full international crisis and with the sabotaged pipes of the Nord Stream which, a few kilometers away from Copenhagen, still throw their disturbing trail of gas and controversy into the Baltic. “Not even the authors of The castle they could have come up with a better storyline, ”the site writes Politico. In fact, it happens precisely in Denmark, in the homeland of the TV series on the intrigues of power, where the Social Democratic Prime Minister Puts

See also  A dark page in Canadian history: Aboriginal children in boarding schools are culturally integrated or extinct? -BBC News Chinese

You may also like

Synod: Continental phase documents presented to Pope –...

Oil, slap in the face of the US...

Dear Pope Francis, help us find our warring...

Indonesian police fired after stadium stampede – Xinhua...

In Birmingham the disaster of the British Conservatives...

More than 50,000 new confirmed cases of new...

Emergency: suicide attack in a mosque in Kabul,...

Can Russia Survive Putin? Here are the fears...

The “savage growth” of the US national debt...

Raped at age 24 while sleeping, the prosecutor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy