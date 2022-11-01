Home World Denmark to vote, Prime Minister Frederiksen towards reconfirmation
Denmark to vote, Prime Minister Frederiksen towards reconfirmation

The ballot boxes in Denmark for the legislative elections will remain open until 8 pm today. Approximately 4 million and 200 thousand citizens are called to vote out of a population of 5.9 million. The parties competing for the 179 parliamentary seats – four of which are reserved for representatives of Greenland and the Faroe Islands – total fourteen. According to the latest polls, the consensus gap is very limited between the left “red bloc”, led by the Social Democratic party, and the “blue bloc” of right-wing parties formed by the liberal, conservative party and three formations of the nationalist right.

The turnout percentages have not yet been disclosed, but a massive attendance is also estimated for this round, seven months earlier than the natural expiry of the legislature. In the 2019 elections it was 84.6%. Today queues are signaled in front of many seats in the capital. The first results should be known around 21.30. Vying for the post of prime minister are current Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen – who led Denmark into the pandemic and partnered with the opposition to increase Danish defense spending in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and two center-right opposition lawmakers, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, liberal, and Soren Pape Poulsen, head of the conservatives.

