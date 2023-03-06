dense!After the earthquake, pine caterpillars invaded Turkey on a large scale: the scene was terrifying and uncomfortable

According to a CCTV news report, millions of pine caterpillars crawled all over the crops, even on the walls of houses and on the stones outside the houses. The scene was horrifying and uncomfortable.

Local residents said they had never seen such a large-scale insect invasion and were very worried that crop harvests would be affected. The local government advises farmers to use pesticides for culling, but so far with little success.

Pine caterpillars are the general designation of the insects of the genus Pine caterpillars of the family Lepidoptera. The larvae have long hairs, and the middle and hind chests have poisonous hairs. The last instar larvae are 47-100 mm long. The body color is brown-red, gray-black, dark-brown, smoke-black, gray-brown, etc., with obvious or not obvious piebald spots, long hairs on both sides, and the whole body is covered with white, black, brown long or short hairs.

Adults are in the color of dead leaves, with double vertical horizontal lines on the outside of the forewing, wavy or toothed, with dark spots on the subouter margin, and small white spots at the end of the middle chamber. The antennae of male moths are nearly pinnate, while the antennae of female moths are short comb-shaped. The penis is sharp and knife-shaped, with many small thorns on the surface and well-developed arms.

Dozens or hundreds of eggs are piled up or arranged in rows. The primary color is yellow, light green, gradually changing to pink and purple brown. It is said that the gray magpie is said to be the natural enemy of the pine caterpillar.