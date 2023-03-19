Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double in Denver’s win against Brooklyn.

Source: Profimedia

Nikola Jokic he registered a new triple-double (22p, 17sk, 10as), this time in Denver’s victory against Brooklyn (108:102)! The match was delayed, there were technical problems, the Nuggets gambled with a triumph in the last quarter, but in the end everything ended with the celebration of the Serbian center and the team. Thus, the bad streak was ended and a very important triumph was achieved for the return of self-confidence after the results crisis and five defeats in six matches before the duel with the Nets.

Denver controlled the events on the field from the start, at halftime it was “+15” (63:48), with a great shot by Jamal Murray and 25 scored points. Then, in the third period, Jokić took the ball in his hands, started hitting and playing and at the end of the third quarter there was a 20 difference for the Nuggets (91:71). Coach Michael Malone then brought out the starters, sent the reserves to the floor and it seemed that they were just waiting for the final result.

However, that was not the case. Although Jokić, Murray and Michael Porter Jr. were at one point in their tracksuits and watching the match, they had to return to the game. Brooklyn started to reduce the deficit and reached “-7” three minutes before the end (100:93). Denver managed to repel that surge in the very end and still win the match that should have ended much earlier.