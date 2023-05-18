Denver coach Malone on Nikola Jokic and Rua Hacimura | Sports

The Denver coach responded to the story following his team’s win against the Lakers.

Denver Nuggets they beat the Los Angeles Lakers at the beginning of the final series of the Western Conference, and after the match many noticed that the team from El-Ey managed to at least restrain Nikola Jokić, although he achieved a triple-double. Coach Darwin Hamm did it by sending the Lakers winger Ruya Hachimuru (203 centimeters tall) to guard the Serbian ace. With such a game, his team managed to “nail” the finish, but then “Joker” still rejected the attack. After all, many are already assuming who will guard Nikola in the next match.

“A big deal is being made of Rui Hachimura guarding Nikola Jokic, as if we haven’t seen it before.” Denver coach Michael Malone said before Wednesday’s practice. Instead, he gave the media another topic: “In the first game in the last quarter, there wasn’t a player on the field that played really well for them. And that’s Diangelo Russell. It’s an interesting story for me. Will he continue to play, or will he not use it?” Malone added.

And after that, he returned to Hačimura and his defender Jokić. “I don’t think that’s going to be a problem for us next game. We know how to counter that,” Malone said.

Rui Hachimura (25 years old) arrived in the Lakers this winter, in the great “transition period” of the team from Los Angeles. The leaders of the most popular NBA team gave up Russell Westbrook, and with the arrival of a number of players (Hachimura, Russell, Malik Beasley, Jared Vanderbilt…) they strengthened the team and made it competitive for the title, as the current playoffs show. Until the series against Denver in the West finals, the Lakers were eliminated by Memphis, then Golden State, after entering the playoffs through the play-in tournament, in which they defeated Minnesota 108:102. With that triumph, the Lakers entered the playoffs from the seventh position, while Denver was the best ranked team in the West.