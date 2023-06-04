Denver Miami Finals Game 2 | Sports

Denver and Miami play the second game of the NBA Finals series.

Source: Profimedia

On the night between Sunday and Monday, Denver and Miami will play the second game of the final series of the NBA League, after which Nikola Jokic and his teammates could take a 2-0 lead in the series to Florida. Of course it won’t be easy and Miami could score more than in the first match of the final (Max Strus shot 0/9 three-pointers), but “Joker” and the team are certainly ready and know what it takes to take the second step towards the biggest prize.

After all, Denver still has a lot of unused powder, so even Michael Porter hit only two three-pointers from 11 attempts in the victory in the first game, even though it absolutely surprised Jokić. “I thought he gave at least seven, that’s crazy,” the Serb raised his eyebrows after the game.

In that match, Jokić scored 27 points, along with 10 rebounds and 14 assists, he dominated his teammates, especially Jamal Murray (26 points, 11/22 from the field) and it is more than clear that it will be necessary for the Nuggets to play as well as so far – as a team, to respond to the ferocity of Erik Spulstra’s team.

The Nuggets are undefeated in the playoffs at home this season and have a 9-0 record in Colorado, they are more rested than Miami, who after the master’s game against Boston traveled straight to Denver to start the series, and that energy factor could come to the fore in the game as well. number “two”. In America, they agree that this night is the key chance for Miami to “break” the host and completely open the series for the title. The match will start at 2 o’clock.

Schedule of currently scheduled final matches: