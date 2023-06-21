Home » Denver says new championship team | Sports
Denver says new championship team | Sports

Denver says new championship team | Sports

Many basketball experts believe that Denver profited from two trades that at first glance were not too big.

The Denver basketball players did the job and won the first title in the history of the franchise, and after the shocking news that Bruce Brown does not plan to stay with the team and wants to try himself on the market, a new strategy had to be started. The team from Colorado, it seems, was ready for the “breakup” of the championship team, so already in the 2023 draft they want to form a new championship team.

First, we saw an unusual trade during the NBA Finals as the title contenders traded picks, but it was actually just part of the plan. Denver traded picks again, and this time they did it with Indiana. Nikola Jokić’s team gave 40th pick from this year’s draft and first round pick from next year’s draftin order to improve her situation this season.

They arrived in Colorado 29th and 32nd pick from the class of “2023”, and previously Denver had the 37th pick this year. This means that Denver will pick as many as three times during the transition from the first to the second round of the draft, and apparently the team from Colorado has estimated that there is “meat” there, that is, players who could fit fantastically into the championship team.

For now, it is not known who the Nuggets have targeted from those positions and whether they have already made a decision on who they will choose when they get the chance. In theory, Nikola Jokić’s teammate could be Tristan Vukčević, who is currently predicted to be somewhere around the 32nd position. If this is the case, the young center of Partizan would move with Jokić to Denver, the champion team in the recently ended season.

