In the first round of the NBA playoffs, Denver will play against Minnesota, which it has already lost to twice this year.

Source: Profimedia

Nikola Jokic finally found out who his Denver will play against in the playoffs! It will be Minnesota which in the play-in, in the match for eighth place, defeated Oklahoma more than convincingly. In the end, it was 120:95 for the “wolves”. immediately on the night between Sunday and Monday on the day of the Nuggets (4.30), which will be the first of seven potential games in this series and is played in the usual 2-2-1-1-1 format.

Minnesota was led to victory by Karl-Anthony Towns with 28 points and 11 rebounds, and there is no doubt that guarding him will be the biggest challenge for the Denver players, while it is worth pointing out that after the match suspension – due to hitting teammates – he returned and Rudy Scrooge and had a great game against Oklahoma. He scored 21 points and grabbed ten more rebounds.

It is with these two that Jokić will fight the biggest battles, we will see if the “towers” of Minnesota will disturb him, while we should definitely not forget the young Anthony Edwards. The night before, he scored 19 points (8-of-19 field goal shooting) and has a motive to prove himself in the playoffs, however, everyone is looking forward to the racket battles because we know very well that Jokić and Gober “have a history”. In one of the previous duels between the Nuggets and the Jazz, Jokic gave 47 points to Gober, and the French center shouted “I have him” to his teammates: “And Jokić was in a phase – brother, I have 47 points, how do you like me?”, Jamal Murray once told.

This season, Denver and Minnesota have met four times and the score is tied. Minnesota won two games at home, and Denver at home – with the Nuggets scoring as many as 146 points in the last meeting. The last place in the playoffs was secured by Miami, so this is what the complete playoffs look like.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Denver – (8) Minesota

(4) Phoenix – (5) LA Clippers

(3) Sacramento – (6) Golden Stejt

(2) Memphis – (7) LA Lakers

EASTERN CONFERENCE