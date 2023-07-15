Denys Boreyko killed at the front in Ukraine: the former world junior fencing champion was 34 years old

I had 34 years and since March 2022, a few days before the start of the Russian invasion, he had decided to enlist as a volunteer in the ranks of the Kiev army. But Denys Boreyko, former world champion and European junior champion died last July 3 at the front. To report on Twitter was the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Anton Gerashchenko, citing the fencing federation. “Denys was a youth world and European champion as well as an international master. He founded the fencing club ‘Liberte’ in Dnipro – has continued Gerashchenko – from the first days of the Russian invasion he voluntarily joined the armed forces helping the territorial defense in the area of Dnipro. Eternal memory to the fallen hero”.

Ukrainian fencing champion Denys Boreyko died defending Ukraine on 3, July, 2023, the National Fencing Federation reports. He was 34 years old. Denys was a world champion and European champion among juniors, as well as a master of sports of international class. He founded the… pic.twitter.com/eS3SGML92Z — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 15, 2023

