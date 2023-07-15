Home » Denys Boreyko killed at the front in Ukraine: the former world junior fencing champion was 34 years old
Denys Boreyko killed at the front in Ukraine: the former world junior fencing champion was 34 years old

Denys Boreyko killed at the front in Ukraine: the former world junior fencing champion was 34 years old

I had 34 years and since March 2022, a few days before the start of the Russian invasion, he had decided to enlist as a volunteer in the ranks of the Kiev army. But Denys Boreyko, former world champion and European junior champion died last July 3 at the front. To report on Twitter was the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Anton Gerashchenko, citing the fencing federation. “Denys was a youth world and European champion as well as an international master. He founded the fencing club ‘Liberte’ in Dnipro – has continued Gerashchenko – from the first days of the Russian invasion he voluntarily joined the armed forces helping the territorial defense in the area of Dnipro. Eternal memory to the fallen hero”.

