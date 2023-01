Denys Monastyrsky, the 42-year-old interior minister who died in the crash of his helicopter, was one of the most active members of the Ukrainian government, playing a key role in informing the public about civilian victims of the Russian bombing. He had a close working relationship and friendship with the two collaborators killed with him, Secretary of State Yurii Lubkovich and First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin, the latter a former diplomat who had also served in Italy.