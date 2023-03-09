Depeche Mode hang on platforms by surprise which is the opening of “Memento Mori”“My Cosmos Is Mine”, a new song that represents the most suffocating and dense moments of his new work, to be published in a few weeks.

After that melancholic hit that is “Ghosts Again” we are surprised by “My Cosmos Is Mine”, a personal and dense song that extracts beauty from the darkest corners of the sound of the now British duo.

Produced by James Ford (Gorillaz, Florence And The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, plus fifty percent of Simian Mobile Disco) and Marta Salogni (Björk, MIA, Animal Collective), the gestation of the album took place during the early stages of the Covid pandemic, its influence on the album becoming evident.

“Memento Mori” It will be released on March 24 in four spectacular editions on double 180gr red, translucent red, black and transparent vinyl, all of them with incised inscription on the D side and poster included, as well as on CD, Deluxe CD with 24-page booklet , translucent red cassette and digital.

And now it should be remembered that we will be lucky enough to be able to enjoy Depeche Mode live, it will be the June 2 and 9 at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madridrespectively.