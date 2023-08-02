Depedro completes the Sierra Sonora cartel

From Pedro joins the poster of the summer edition of Sierra Sonora which will take place from August 9 to 13 in Viniegra de Abajo (La Rioja).

Next week a new edition of Sierra Sonora is celebrated, a social movement that fights against depopulation and brings culture closer to the rural world. In its summer version it will offer concerts and other cultural activities from August 9 to 13 in Viniegra de Abajo.

Magical settings, surrounded by nature, with an intimate soundtrack that encourages us to soak up the power of the environment and value what we have. The traditions, gastronomy and culture of the rural area of ​​La Rioja come together in Sierra Sonora. Five days full of cultural activities for the whole family; cinema, music, narration, nature, theater and gastronomic activities will flood the streets of Viniegra de Abajo with artists from different disciplines brimming with talent.

We already knew the musical poster in the absence of the surprise group. Now we know that the great name that will be in the beautiful town of La Rioja will be From Pedro. Together with him, Travis Birds, Fetén Fetén, Vera Fauna, Los Invaders, Bewis de la Rosa, La Orquestina Anarkoyeyé, David Van Bylen, Tangerine Sistas y Kurlzzz DJs.

The Program is as follows (tickets and passes already on sale on the website of Sierra Sonora).

Wednesday August 9

7:00 p.m. “Sierra dulce” Pastry showcooking given by Paco Álvarez (Papín)

10:00 p.m. “Sierra de cine” Film meetings in rural areas.

In this second edition, the documentary “Frágil Equilibrio” will be screened. Subsequent discussion with its producer Marina García López and the La Rioja director Diego Pérez González.

Thursday August 10

7:00 p.m. “Tales of stories for the whole family” with FÉLIX ALBÓ, Oral narration for family audiences.

00:00 h. “Faros” Félix Albo, oral narration for adult audience.

Friday August 11

10:00 a.m. Hiking route through the mountains- From Viniegra to Ventrosa. With the collaboration of Pasea La Rioja.

7:00 p.m. Sierra Sonora Stage

20h Bewis de la Rosa

23h Real Fauna

01h David Van Bylen

Saturday August 12th

11:30 a.m. Free tour through the streets of Viniegra.

12.30 Zona musical

1:00 p.m. Travis Birds

3:00 p.m. Kurlzzz Djs

17.00 h Fetén Fetén

7:00 p.m. From Pedro

10:00 p.m. The Anarkoyeye Orchestra

00:00 Los Invaders

02:00 a.m. Tangerine Sistas

Sunday August 13

1900h “Preserving Memory” El Patio Theater

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

