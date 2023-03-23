Depleted uranium is the by-product of the uranium enrichment process. It is defined as “depleted” because during the enrichment process the percentage of the fissile isotope U-235 is reduced from 0.7% to 0.2%. It has a radioactivity corresponding to less than 60% of that of natural uranium. Natural uranium does not have the hardness of tungsten, but it can be hardened. Eventually a single large metallic crystal forms, a very strong structure, which has the advantage of costing less than tungsten and having a devastating impact on the targets hit, for example enemy tanks. Depleted uranium weapons have also always been the symbol of great technological success. “In 1984 the Americans had done research on Du used as a counterweight in aircraft rockers”, explains Stefania Divato, journalist and author of “Uranium, the invisible enemy” (Infinito editions), who in the early 2000s followed the appeals of the military Italians who fell ill with cancer after the missions in Kosovo. “An accident had occurred and crews had been deployed to recover the spilled material. In a document of the Los Alamos National Laboratory dated March 1, 1991 it was written: Uranium has a modest emission of radioactivity, the particles emitted are of the alpha type. Exploding, it sprays an aerosol of chemically toxic powders into the air. If ingested, these powders can damage internal organs. Divato recalls: «WHO affirmed it in January 2003: in places subject to bombing, while playing, children could ingest small particles of contaminated soil. People living or working in bombed-out areas may inhale contaminated particles or consume contaminated food and water. Although uranium is weakly radioactive, if it is inhaled in very high quantities then there is a risk of cancer.” The effects of weapons of this type are deadly, for the soldiers who suffer the attacks, but also for the populations who inhabit those territories, even many years after the end of a conflict.