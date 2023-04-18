Depression, here are the effects of saffron on mental health

Saffron, a precious spice widely used in our cuisine and in the Mediterranean one, has been under observation for some time because it has demonstrated its usefulness in the treatment of depression. Benefits witnessed not only by popular tradition, but also attested by Scientific studies. It is true that in some cases these are studies involving limited numbers of subjects and which would therefore need further confirmation. However, the scientific literature also reports some review of studies on the virtuous relationship between saffron and depression which clearly indicates that the usefulness of saffron in the treatment of depression is not far-fetched.

According to the National Institute of Health about 7% of Italian adults suffer from depression. Depressive symptoms are generally more frequent with advancing age, among women (9%), among the most socially disadvantaged people due to economic difficulties (17%), job insecurity (8%) or low education (12%) , among those who live alone (8%) and among people with poor health (13%).

The restrictions related to the COVID and the disease itself have also increased significantly mental and emotional distress. An Italian study (Brain, Behavior, and Immunity, May 2021) testifies that 24% of sick people suffer, months after recovery, from depression, anxiety, insomnia. Anxiolytic and antidepressant drugs offer relatively effective solutions, yet often come with side effects. Psychotherapy also lends a hand, but the right therapist isn’t always at hand.

There are other means that help to deal with this problem and, above all, that they can prevent it?

About forty depressed subjects participated in a six-week double-blind, placebo-controlled and randomized study (Phytother Res. February 2005). Saffron intake significantly improved depression compared to those taking placebo. Two meta-analyses of randomized controlled trials (J Integr Med. 2013 Nov. and most recently Planta Med 2019) examined the effects of saffron supplementation on symptoms of moderate and severe depressive disorder. Saffron significantly reduced symptoms of depression compared to the placebo and also the comparison with the assumption of antidepressants testified to a substantially comparable efficacy.

Risotto alla Milanese for everyone? Sure, it can help. If only for the sunny color that brightens the eyes and lifts the spirit before even reaching the mouth. However, it is good not to forget some aspects that can open up further perspectives. In the Latin language, health (of the body) and salvation (of the soul) are expressed by the same word “salus”. Eastern practices and philosophies (Taoism, Buddhism, Shintoism, yoga, Ayurveda, etc.) have never stopped considering body and spirit as closely connected. Suggesting, among other things, that the rules that guide food intake can contribute to the well-being and balance of the body and at the same time of the spirit. Science confirms the close link between eating habits, well-being of the mind and prevention of depression. In a review of studies (Nutrition Reviews, September 2021) it was clear that a healthy diet significantly reduces the risk of depression. What does healthy diet mean? In another study that followed 26,225 men and women between the ages of 18 and 86 for six years (The British Journal of Nutrition, 2018), depressive symptoms were significantly lower in those who consumed more vegetables, fruit, whole grains and some of fish.

Growing flowers and vegetables also keeps depression away. It does not matter where. In pots, to be placed on the windowsill or on the terrace or in the vegetable garden and in the garden. It is no coincidence that around the world, horticultural therapy has been used for more than 40 years, studied in universities and practiced in the departments of the most important hospitals. Even in Italy at the Meyer Children’s Hospital in Florence, a vegetable garden has been active for some time and accessible to patients and parents with aromatic plants (oregano, rosemary, sage, thyme, marjoram, lavender, rue, mint), sunflowers and vegetables (aubergines , peppers, courgettes, radicchio, lettuce and tomatoes).

Finally exposure to sunlight it is responsible for 80% of vitamin D synthesis (only 20% comes from food). A vitamin that is an important regulator of calcium metabolism, but also an aid in mood stability especially in the elderly, as suggested by several observational studies (J Affect Disord. 2016 Jul).

He had already figured out all that pain in the ass about Socrates: “For all their actions men need the body, even in the exercise of thought. Memory loss, depression, moodiness, insanity often affect the ability to think of many precisely because the body is not in good condition”.