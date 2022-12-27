Home World Deputy Governor of the Russian Central Bank: If the impact of inflation risks is huge, interest rates may be raised in 2023 – yqqlm
Zhitong Finance APP was informed that on Tuesday, Alexei Zabotkin, deputy governor of the Russian central bank, said in an interview that if inflation risks such as labor shortages and import restrictions have a significant impact, the Russian central bank may raise interest rates in 2023.

At its final meeting of the year on Dec. 16, Russia’s central bank kept its key interest rate at 7.5 percent but changed language slightly, acknowledging rising inflation risks and saying recent military mobilizations had exacerbated labor shortages.

“There is a consensus that if we need to stabilize inflation at 4% (through rate hikes) until 2024, then we will do that,” Zabotkin said.

He pointed to high inflation expectations, labor shortages, logistical constraints, a higher-than-planned fiscal deficit trajectory and deteriorating external conditions as risks for Russia.

“It’s a set of inflationary factors. The need for a rate hike will depend on (these factors), whatever combination and quantity of those factors end up in 2023,” Zabotkin said.

Zabotkin also said that the structural shift the Russian economy is undergoing will take longer than a typical cyclical recession.

“If the economy develops close to the upper end of our base case forecast in October, then our economy is expected to return to 2021 levels sometime in 2025,” he said.

Russia’s central bank has limited room to cut interest rates in 2023 as inflation is set to remain above target, according to a survey published last week.

